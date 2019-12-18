Looking for Stress-Free Holiday Dining? Denny’s Has Guests Covered with Delicious Family-Style Meals to Enjoy at Home or in the Diner

In addition to being open on Christmas Day, Denny’s is offering a family-style turkey dinners for guests to order in advance and carry-out to enjoy at home

Spartanburg, SC (RestaurantNews.com) If your one wish this year is a seamless holiday dinner with the family, then Denny’s has you covered whether you are hosting at home or looking to reconnect over dinner in a signature red booth. To celebrate the holidays, Denny’s is offering a family-style Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack, providing guests with a carry-out dining option for a stress-free holiday dinner at home. The new meals are made with the same high-quality, flavorful food that guests have come to expect from Denny’s without blowing your holiday budget.

Beginning Wednesday, December 18, and concluding on Tuesday, December 24, customers can order the dinner pack online at Dennys.com, which comfortably feeds four guests.* Each dinner pack is prepared ready to heat and serve and features delicious holiday staples: tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, red-skinned mashed potatoes and one additional side. Guests can pick up their orders from Thursday, December 19, until Wednesday, December 25.

Want to skip the cooking all together? Denny’s locations nationwide are welcoming guests Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and will offer delivery via Denny’s on Demand.

“At Denny’s, it’s important to us that guests feel like family. During such a meaningful time as the holidays, Denny’s welcomes guests to share a Christmas dinner with us or enjoy one of our festive holiday meals at home with their loved ones,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s.

For more information and locations, and to order Denny’s on Demand, please visit www.dennys.com.

* Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs must be ordered online at least 24 hours before the desired pickup time. This special dining option is not available for dine-in and is offered at participating Denny’s locations for a limited time.

About Denny’s

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, please visit the Denny’s website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.

Media Contact:

Ashley Kraynak

646-428-0619

dennys@allisonpr.com