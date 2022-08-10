Looking for New Restaurants BEFORE They Open? Let Flhip.com Help You Get in the Door First.





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Alton, IL – Tab’s Cafe

Two new restaurants are preparing to open in Alton, according to information shared Tuesday at Alton Main Street’s “What’s Up Downtown” meeting. Tabitha Craig, originally from West Virginia, will be opening Tab’s Cafe on 400 State St. by Saturday, Aug. 20. Craig said when she first came to Alton, she fell in love with the city because it reminded her of her home. She talked about her seven siblings, and how she had to help her mother with cooking.

Petaluma, CA – Acme Burger

Acme Burger is coming soon to Petaluma! The burger spot, which has outposts in Cotati and Santa Rosa, will soon be located at 330 Western Ave. in a 1950’s-era gas station next to Crooked Goat Brewing.

Nashville, TN – Ophelia’s

The group behind restaurant Church & Union is opening another concept in downtown Nashville, revealed an application filed with the Metro Planning Department. 5th Street Group, led by CEO Patrick Whalen, will open in 3,383 square feet of space at 401 Church St. The new restaurant appears to be next to Deacon’s New South, operated by A. Marshall Hospitality, in downtown’s L&C tower. Ophelia’s will offer pizza and craft cocktails, according to its social media pages, and open sometime in 2022.

Camden, DE – Five Guys

The incoming Five Guys will join Chipotle at 34 East St, Camden, DE 19934 in the Shoppes at Camden this fall, according to David Czapski, Vice President of Operations for the location. While the establishment was originally slated to open earlier, delays caused by “projected equipment availability” halted things. However, with recently-erected signage and Czapski predicting a later September opening, hungry Camden customers will be eating Five Guys’ massive fast-casual platters in no time.

Salem, MA – Barrio Tacos

A popular national taco restaurant is coming to Salem and looking for new team members. The Cleveland-based Barrio Tacos, with locations throughout the Midwest as well as Haverhill and Portsmouth, NH, is moving into the space at 41 Lafayette Street.

Philadelphia, PA – Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse

The new Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse is set to open at 1921 Sansom St. Philadelphia, PA 19103 later this year, according to press release details. Director of Operations Mike Anderson explained to What Now Philly, “as of now we anticipate a mid to late August [opening.] We have our inspections scheduled and with any luck, we should meet our deadlines and be ready for mid to late August.”

