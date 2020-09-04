Morning Call file photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Looking for beer to go this Labor Day weekend? Find your Lehigh Valley breweries here

September 4, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Morning Call file photo

Lehigh Valley Craft Beer Map shows where to find all 25 local breweries