A Look Back at Gold Star Fundraising Initiatives in 2020

Gold Star is proud to continue its tradition of giving back to the community in the midst of a challenging year.

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) For over 55 years, Gold Star Chili has been committed to service at every level: through business leadership and partnerships on both local and national levels that help make a difference in our communities. In the midst of a global pandemic and social and financial upheaval, the Gold Star family has stepped up to support longstanding partners, local charities, and the community at large.

Earlier this year, Gold Star launched our new #GivingTuesdayNow initiative, showing support to various nonprofits needing resources to serve our communities. Each week, Gold Star partnered with a select nonprofit organization to bring awareness to its mission, needs, and work being done in the community.

Gold Star has a long history of giving back to its communities and working with many organizations over the years, but 2020 brought its own unique set of challenges and needs that the brand hoped to address through its various partnerships. “The heart of this new Giving Tuesday is not only supporting front-line workers, but the nonprofits that support them, and our community at large,” said Gold Star CEO Roger David.

As part of the initiative, all of Gold Star’s 75+ locations across the tri-state area donated a portion of every weekend’s Coney Crate sale to the week’s designated nonprofit. Thanks to what Gold Star Franchise Director Samir Daoud calls “the giving attitude of our franchisees” and the generosity of our customers, Gold Star was able to raise a grand total of $35,969 for eight nonprofit organizations: Athens County Food Pantry , Bethany House Services , Cincinnati Children’s Hospital , Freestore Foodbank , MORTAR , OTR Chamber of Commerce and Sew Masks 4 Cincy .

In addition to the Coney Crate Initiative, Gold Star raised $11,814 for The Cure Starts Now through sales of its popular chili cans and another $9,700 for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital via the “Milkshakes for Children’s Sake” program, part of a long-standing partnership with the number three Honor Roll hospital from U.S. News & World Report’s 2020–2021 Best Children’s Hospitals list.

Whether an employee or customer, Gold Star views every person walking through the restaurant’s doors as a member of the family. The charitable initiatives the brand participates in, whether long-standing or newly established to address the particular needs of this year, allow Gold Star to participate in and give back in the most meaningful ways while fostering a true sense of community. “Through these initiatives, we have seen just how wonderful and generous each member of our family can be,” said CEO Roger David. “We will get through this time together and have the potential to be stronger as a result.”

Gold Star has emerged from 2020 stronger than ever; and looks forward to carrying the same level of family values, commitment to excellence and community service into the new year.

At Gold Star, we’re all about the chili. We’ve been serving our guests the most flavorful, delicious Cincinnati Chili since 1965, when the Daoud brothers pooled resources to purchase a restaurant in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Mt. Washington. Chili that’s always fresh, never frozen, made in small batches every day to ensure quality. Crafted from our founders’ secret family recipe of 13 perfectly blended spices to make Cincinnati’s classic chili favorites, the Cheese Coney, and 3-, 4- and 5-Way Chili Spaghetti. Our menu offers something to make everyone happy, from fresh grilled-to-order burgers, gluten-free vegetarian chili and double-decker deli sandwiches to loaded French fries, hand-tossed salads and 100 percent real ice cream shakes — all made with the same passion for quality and flavor as our chili. Today, Gold Star has more than 75 corporate- and franchise-owned locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and is actively developing new franchise opportunities in the region. For more information, visit www.goldstarchili.com .

