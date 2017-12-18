Longview Welcomes 1st Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Longview, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Longview Mall just became an even sweeter place to shop! Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® opened on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the Longview Mall, located at 3500 McCann Road in Longview.

The kiosk café serves up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, smoothies and cold beverages. The café is also a delicious lunch option thanks to its wide array of savory offerings including crepes, paninis, wraps and flatbreads.

“Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a great brand and I’m so proud to introduce it to shoppers at Longview Mall,” said Franchisee Alicia Morales. “We’ve assembled a great team and we are all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community. I invite everyone from the area to come by our beautiful new café to enjoy some of our signature, freshly baked treats.”

Longview’s first Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is the 32nd in Texas and among more than 160 locations system-wide. The café is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook and Twitter, and check us out on Yelp.

Cookie lovers are also invited to enjoy the ultimate in on-the-go convenience with the brand’s mobile loyalty app – available for download at Nestlecafe.com – and its Cookie Dough Rewards program.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com