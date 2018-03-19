Longacre Dining Room opens in Uptown, plus more restaurant news

Andy and Gina Kalish have expanded their restaurant businesses, taking over the entire first floor of the building housing their carryout Detroit-style pizza joint, Longacre Pizza Squared, and their vegan diner, Ka’Lish.

The newest venture is Longacre Dining Room, a breakfast, brunch and lunch spot.

“The reality is that we have a deep love and sense of gratitude for our community, and investing in it the way that we have is something that brings us a great deal of happiness,” Andy Kalish said.

“To see our spaces filled with people who are dining, talking and laughing, and having a really good time in the community that has suffered from crime and poverty, to have a space that allows people to gather, we want to be a part of it.”

The restaurant will serve Detroit pizza squares from next door, but will also have breakfast favorites, like eggs, omelets, sandwiches and other dishes influenced by Mexico and the Mediterranean. Highlights include Israeli eggs, made with a sunny side up egg, feta cheese, cilantro, rice and a toast crisp, and Frankfurt skillet cakes, which are fluffy, iron skillet-baked pancakes.

Vegan options and sweets will also be available from Ka’Lish. “People who are vegan will certainly feel as if there were a consideration for their experience,” Andy Kalish said.

Once the weather is warmer, the outdoor patio will be available.

Longacre Dining Room is officially open, but Longacre Pizza Squared is temporarily closed while the former smoothes out service.

1303 N. Wilson Ave., longacrechicago.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

GOLD COAST — La Colombe has opened its fifth location in the city. 4 E. Elm St., 773-295-9279, lacolombe.com

LOGAN SQUARE — Saba, named after an Italian syrup, is coming to Milwaukee Avenue across the street from McDonald’s, according to a Craiglist posting seeking cooks and dishwashers. More to come. 2715 N. Milwaukee Ave.

SCHAUMBURG — Honeygrow opened its third location in the Chicago area, serving up stir-fries, salad and the honeybar, where guests can put various toppings and drizzles on fruit. 1741 E. Golf Road, 847-764-8932, honeygrow.com

ALBANY PARK — Great Seas, a Korean-Chinese institution known for its spicy fried chicken wings, is moving across the street this summer. 3253 W. Lawrence Ave., 773-478-9129

CHINATOWN — Szechwan JMC has opened in the former Claypot Noodle Shop, Eater reported. The restaurant will serve Sichuan-style cuisine like stir-fried lamb, as well as other Chinese favorites like walnut shrimp. 243 W. Cermak Road, 312-929-2212, szechwanjmc.com

ICYMI:

WEST LOOP — Punch Bowl Social will feature virtual-reality gaming and local brews at an upcoming Fulton Market location.

RIVER NORTH — Prosecco is temporarily closed for remodeling.

STREETERVILLE — The Billy Goat Tavern has reopened after being closed for a few months.

NAPERVILLE — Kick’s Chicken Cafe has closed.

CLOSINGS:

ANDERSONVILLE — Pork Shoppe has closed, according to a sign on its door that read, “Closed 4 good.” The closing was first reported by former DNAinfo journalist and freelancer Alex Nitkin. 5721 N. Clark St.

SOUTH LOOP — Polk Street Pub has closed, according to its Facebook page. 548 W. Polk St.

WEST ROGERS PARK — Meerath Kabab House Chicago has closed, according to its Facebook page. The post encourages former guests to follow on Facebook for updates. In the comment section, the official account claimed the reason for the closure was issues with the building and the owner not being cooperative. 2657 W. Devon Ave.

LOGAN SQUARE — Half Italian closed Sunday. Owners said that “it was time.” 2643 N. Milwaukee Ave.

