Long John Silver’s Taps Revolution for Digital Ordering Platform

The country’s largest quick-service seafood restaurant chain will expand online ordering with Order One Maverick, with Ground Control and Connect Delivery Solutions.

Bellevue, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) today officially announced its partnership with the restaurant brand, Long John Silver’s , to create and launch Order One Maverick, Revolution’s innovative online and mobile ordering product of the burgeoning Order One platform.

Long John Silver’s has begun the roll out of its new Order One online platform with premium technology solutions. The platform includes top of the line delivery technology, Ground Control and Connect, designed for convenience and seamless facilitation of off-premise orders. Ground Control will enable customers to order delivery direct from the Long John Silver’s website, with the delivery fulfilled by third-party delivery providers. Ground Control will also provide Long John Silver’s the ability to communicate directly with their customers. The Connect product takes orders placed on third party marketplaces, like UberEats and DoorDash, and directly inserts those orders into the Long John Silver’s POS for seamless operational order flow. Direct digital ordering, powered by Order One, is currently available at select locations and the program will continue to roll out across the Long John Silver’s system throughout 2021.

“Positioning the Long John Silver’s brand for growth begins by streamlining our development, marketing and technology. We’re looking forward to finalizing the Order One program and providing our customers’ smoother sailing when ordering their favorite seafood in the future,” said Blain Shortreed, CEO of Long John Silver’s.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Long John Silver’s to extend the company’s sustainable business model for the future,” said Revolution CEO Brad Duea. “We are enabling the Long John Silver’s team to automate processes and drive margins as well as cost savings while providing a great, convenient experience for their guests.”

Revolution’s digital ordering platform, Order One Maverick, incorporates all customer orders directly into the restaurant’s point of sale (POS) system for optimal efficiency. Order One Maverick is an innovative leader in the digital ordering space and includes the following guest-centric features:

A fully branded presentation of menus with real-time updates based on menu item availability.

Ground Control delivery enablement capabilities providing customers the opportunity to order directly from the restaurant’s website and opt for delivery fulfilled by third party delivery services like DoorDash without the use of tablets that require data re-entry.

Live order issue alerting submitted, such as credit card processing or internet outage issues, for immediate resolution.

Capturing data for a comprehensive look at all ordering channels and necessary data to drive revenue and make crucial business decisions.

Group ordering capabilities to have a group order managed, submitted and paid for by a single payer or multiple payers.

Repeat ordering capabilities for customers to quickly repeat previously placed or favorited orders at a click of a button for fast and easy reordering.

Social media login and sharing capabilities for customers to easily sync and login via social media accounts and directly share menu items, favorites and other content across social platforms.

Command Center One access providing restaurant companies direct abilities for administration of menus, pricing, localized marketing and other functions to control the customer experience.

3rd party integrations with POS, loyalty, gift card, payment processing, marketing and analytics partner technologies.

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution’s delivery enablement programs fulfilled by DoorDash, marketplace order insertion services, backend services and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain. With nearly 700 restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. On the heels of its 50th anniversary, Long John Silver’s is setting sail on an exciting voyage – refining well-loved seafood favorites, creating new menu items including grilled options, and focusing on the guest experience. The company has been voted one of the “Best Place to Work” in Kentucky four years in a row and is led by a strong management team with deep experience in the quick-service restaurant industry. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter , Facebook , or Instagram .

