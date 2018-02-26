Long John Silver’s Signs New Franchisee; New Restaurant Under Construction in Virginia

National Brand Adds New Restaurants to its Portfolio and Welcomes QSR Industry Veteran

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Long John Silver’s, the nation’s largest quick service seafood restaurant, announced a new franchisee and a new restaurant opening in mid-May in Fredericksburg, VA., at 5101 Plank Road. New franchisee Khawar Mian is a 26-year multi-unit veteran of the quick service food industry.

“Growing up, my family and I always enjoyed eating at Long John Silver’s,” said Khawar Mian. “Fredericksburg has a limited choice of quick service seafood restaurants, and this brand is one we love and believe in. It made the most sense to invest in.”

The new Fredericksburg location will feature Long John Silver’s new, state-of-the-art drive thru of the future, the first in the QSR industry. Customers can also expect to see new grilled menu options like rice bowls and tacos, customizable with either grilled wild caught Alaskan salmon or grilled shrimp.

“Growth is exciting and that’s what is on our menu this year,” said James O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Long John Silver’s. “We’re excited to add a QSR industry veteran to our franchisee line up and we know he will be a successful member of our team.”

Long John Silver’s recently began the process of revitalizing the brand, swapping the nostalgic Cape Cod elements for clean, nautical-themed lines of a new design. The newly renovated restaurants have already reported double digit growth and the newest Long John Silver’s location in Fredericksburg, VA will showcase this fresh, contemporary change. The brand has evolved from a 100 percent franchised system after beginning to acquire restaurants in late 2015. Today Long John Silver’s owns 10 percent of the restaurants making it the largest restaurant operator for the brand.

Mian broke ground on January 24th with a target grand opening of mid-May. He joins more than 260 franchisee groups across the country.

Long John Silver’s is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 1,000 restaurants in the U.S. Long John Silver’s is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish hand-dipped in its signature batter and lightly fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram

