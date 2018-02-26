Long John Silver’s Sign New Franchisee With Planned Texas Development

National Brand Adds New Restaurants to its Portfolio and Welcomes QSR Industry Veteran

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Long John Silver’s, the nation’s largest quick service seafood restaurant, announced a new Texas franchisee with development plans in Corsicana, Texas. QSR industry veteran Daniyal Ranmal plans his first LJS unit for this Fall.

“We chose Long John Silver’s because we see the potential,” said Ranmal. “We see the potential and growth this leadership team is bringing and we wanted to be with a company that knows what they are doing and has been doing it for plenty of years.”

“We’re excited to take this next step in our brand revitalization.” said James O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Long John Silver’s. “Adding a QSR industry veteran to our franchisee line up is a pivotal move for LJS and we know he will be a strong asset to our team.”

The Corsicana location will feature Long John Silver’s new, state-of-the-art drive thru of the future, the first in the QSR industry. Customers can also expect to see new grilled menu options like rice bowls and tacos, customizable with either grilled wild caught Alaskan salmon or grilled shrimp. Ranmal is still in the beginning phases of construction with a target grand opening in fall 2018.

Long John Silver’s recently began the process of revitalizing the brand, swapping the nostalgic Cape Cod elements for clean, nautical-themed lines of a new design. The newly renovated restaurants have already reported double digit growth and the newest Long John Silver’s location in Corsicana, Tx., will showcase this fresh, contemporary change. The brand has evolved from a 100 percent franchised system after beginning to acquire restaurants in late 2015. Today Long John Silver’s owns 10 percent of the restaurants making it the largest restaurant operator for the brand.

Ranmal, the owner of the Corsicana restaurant, is new to the Long John Silver’s franchisee family. He joins more than 260 franchisee groups across the country.

About Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 1,000 restaurants in the U.S. Long John Silver’s is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish hand-dipped in its signature batter and lightly fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

