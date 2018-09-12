Long John Silver’s Offers Golden Bounty on Talk Like a Pirate Day

Free Deep Fried Twinkies® available for one day only Sept. 19

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Avast ye scallywags, Long John Silver’s is celebrating Talk Like a Pirate Day on Sept. 19 with free Deep Fried Twinkies® at participating locations to all landlubbers who Talk Like a Pirate (no swearing, please). Landlubbers can also earn a free Fish N’ Fry by dressing as their favorite buccaneer.

“Talk Like a Pirate Day is for all me hearties who love a good deal and don’t want to be hornswoggled,” said Stephanie Mattingly, Vice President of Marketing. “We love to see our customers’ excitement and are thrilled to share the bounty.”

This year, America’s favorite seafood restaurant, is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to give back bigger and better than ever. Beginning on Talk Like a Pirate Day, customers will be able to donate to the American Cancer Society in over 650 participating Long John Silver’s locations. Last year, the brand was able to raise more than $50,000.

The brand is also opening the conversation on social media encouraging people to share how they earned their Deep Fried Twinkie on Talk Like a Pirate Day. To post or join in on the conversation, check out Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and use #dfTwinkieLJS.

