Long John Silver’s Names Blain Shortreed as Chief Operations Officer

America’s favorite seafood restaurant appoints new COO

Blain Shortreed

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Long John Silver’s, the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain, today announced the hiring of Blain Shortreed as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2019. In this role, Shortreed will lead franchise operations for Long John Silver’s as well as oversee internal company operations and restaurant development.

“Long John Silver’s is continuing the process of innovation and sharing our story with loyal customers,” said James O’Reilly, Long John Silver’s CEO. “Blain is a veteran in the quick-service restaurant industry and we know he’ll be an asset to our brand as we continue to evolve.”

Shortreed has over 25 years of global restaurant experience, specifically in Franchise Operations. Previously, Blain was the Managing Director of Pizza Hut’s Middle East/North Africa business. Prior to this assignment, Blain was the Vice President of Operations for Pizza Hut USA. In this capacity, Blain led operations for more than 6,000 restaurants and spearheaded the brand’s World Class Operations initiative.

“Long John Silver’s has been a brand to watch over the last decade and the growth they’ve achieved is remarkable,” said Shortreed. “The executive team is steering the brand towards continued success and I look forward to becoming a part of their growth and innovation.”

Shortreed is joining the LJS team at a turning point in the brands trajectory. In March of 2018, Long John Silver’s opened a new flagship restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, featuring a new, vibrant and modern design. The menu features all their classic battered Fish, Chicken and Shrimp, along with a new Grilled Seafood Menu which includes grilled fish tacos and grilled salmon bowls paired with long grain rice. Long John Silver’s is currently planning a significant expansion of grilled menu items in 2019, in which, Shortreed will play a critical role.

About Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 1,000 restaurants in the U.S. Long John Silver’s is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish hand-dipped in its signature batter and lightly fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Media Contact

Hayley Pugel

Hayley@RunSwitchPR.com

859-486-4543