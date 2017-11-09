Long John Silver’s to Install Drive-Thrus of the Future

Advanced technology platform first in QSR industry

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Long John Silver’s will install the most technologically-advanced digital drive-thru platforms in the restaurant industry, laying the groundwork for a fully automated drive-thru in the future, the company announced today. Up to 400 Long John Silver’s flagship units will be transformed over the next two years, with the new platform that includes three 55-inch, high-definition video screens, high-definition audio and a computer platform that will dramatically improve the ordering process for Long John Silver’s customers. Long John Silver’s partnered with Allure, a division of Christie Digital Systems USA, for this next step in the legendary brand’s revitalization and transformation program.

“We have made tremendous progress in revitalizing Long John Silver’s,” said James O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer. “As we transform and update our restaurant base over the next two years, we want to make a bold statement to our drive-thru customers. More than half our sales occur at the drive-thru and we want our customers to enjoy that experience with the best technology available.”

The Allure platform provides digital order confirmation and full-color, high-resolution animation, video and graphics for an engaging and interesting experience for customers. Importantly, the new system allows for quick updates of menus and promotional updates. Promoted specials can be linked to historical sales trends, special events and local weather forecasts.

“Allure’s drive-thru digital signage provides accurate information and engaging food displays while delivering a positive drive-thru experience for Long John Silver’s,” said Craig Chapin, President of Allure. “The data-driven digital signage installed outside the leading seafood restaurant chain is proven to increase ROI, reduce operating costs, and enhance guest experience,” he added.

About Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is a classic American brand founded in 1969, and stands today as the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 1,000 franchised and company-owned restaurants nationwide. Long John Silver’s is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish, hand-dipped in its signature batter and lightly cooked to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Media Contact

Hayley Pugel

Hayley@RunSwitchPR.com

859-486-4543

About Allure, A Christie Company

Allure visual communication and retail transaction solutions connect businesses, brands and products with their consumers at points of influence and purchase in a variety of environments. Leveraging dynamic digital signage integrations to drive new revenue streams and create differentiated brand experiences, the company’s suite of intelligent solutions integrate advanced analytics, exceptional creative, software, and hardware with business applications to deliver engaging data-driven experiences, activate brands and achieve desired business outcomes. Allure software and services power more than 25,000 networked displays and devices that activate brands, environments and experiences…digitally.

For more information contact:

Gautam Chandna

(404) 528-1909

gautam.chandna@allure-christie.com