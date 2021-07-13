Long John Silver’s Implements “Network of the Future” with Interface

Long John Silver’s implements Interface’s Restaurant-in-a-Box model across 430 restaurants

Earth City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Long John Silver’s, the largest quick-service seafood restaurant chain in the United States, has chosen Interface Security Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, to enhance network connectivity across 430 of its restaurants. To build this “network of the future,” Long John Silver’s implemented Interface’s fully managed, restaurant-in-a-box solution that includes prefabricated network equipment ready for SD-WAN expansion, wireless WAN backup and VoIP connectivity.

In order to continue offering consistent and satisfactory customer service, the IT team at Long John Silver’s needed a reliable, high-speed network for their restaurants. Accompanied by a robust backup network, the system supports additional services like guest Wi-Fi, mobile devices and tablets for their staff.

After a rigorous evaluation of managed services vendors, Long John Silver’s chose to partner with Interface.

“Interface’s solution stood out as the most innovative and cost-effective option on the market,” says Brad Gardone, vice president of information technology services at Long John Silver’s.

“The company’s “restaurant-in-box” model came with preconfigured network cabinets and accessories outfitted specifically for Long John Silver’s, allowing for installation to occur with no disruption to restaurant operations. No other service provider offered us this model.”

Interface helped Long John Silver’s completely replace the legacy switches and myriad connectivity solutions with a secure, scalable LAN and WAN with LTE failover, 24X7 remote monitoring, along with a business VoIP voice connectivity.

Long John Silver’s was able to go live across 430 restaurants in a matter of a few months. With the new solution in place, restaurant staff was able to focus solely on the customer experience, rather than dealing with connectivity issues or outages. Not to mention, revenue leakages due to offline credit card transactions came down drastically and operational reports are now generated in real time, giving management better visibility on restaurant performance.

When the pandemic hit and Long John Silver’s customers shifted their preferences to online ordering, the revamped network and VoIP solution bundle allowed the seafood chain to pivot to an online-order-first model.

“During the pandemic, about 90 percent of the business shifted to online/drive-through. While dine-ins will steadily make a comeback in the future, we are proud of what we accomplished with help from Interface,” says Gardone. “We now have a top-of-the-line network and voice solution that’s robust, scalable, secure and will become the foundation for everything we plan to build in the coming years.”

The partnership between Long John Silver’s and Interface is just picking up steam. In addition to offering an expanded voice communication system to support remote teams and work from home employees, Interface will continue to play a key role in Long John Silver’s mission to maintain top-tier security and drive growth.

