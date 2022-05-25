Long John Silver’s Experiences a 55% Increase in Digital Sales During Lent

The country’s largest quick-service seafood chain to expand delivery programs and other digital opportunities with partner Restaurant Revolution Technologies.

Southlake, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) announced that its Order One digital ordering platform and Connect marketplace insertion product powered a 55% increase to restaurant chain partner, Long John Silver’s, average daily revenue related to digital orders during the 2022 Lent season. The 2022 season is the first Lent season the iconic brand engaged customers through digital solutions like website online ordering for pickup and delivery.

Long John Silver’s, the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain, also experienced a 48% increase to its average daily digital order volume as well as a 5% increase to its average daily digital ticket when compared to the average daily digital order volume and tickets prior to the season.

While Fridays were expected to obtain the largest average daily order volume gains of the season, the Order One platform powered a 34% average daily digital order volume increase for across all other days of the week.

“This Lenten season was our first with the majority of our restaurants sailing with online ordering and the results were impressive,” says Bentley McBentleson, Director of Marketing for Digital, Delivery and Online Ordering at Long John Silver’s. “We’re looking to continue our digital transformation success by implementing plans related to delivery, online promotions and fully utilizing the Order One platform’s marketing tools to continue serving the best Long John Silver’s digital experience.”

Long John Silver’s kicked off its foray into the digital age in early Summer 2021 by rolling out Revolution’s Order One platform and Connect marketplace order insertion product in corporate locations. By year’s end, numerous Long John Silver’s franchisees were added, too, with more of the brand’s system continuing implementation in 2022.

Furthermore, the Lent season has always been an important business period for the brand with so many customers consuming seafood and abstaining from meat.

“Every project we undertake is vital for that particular brand, and with Long John Silver’s, we needed to move quickly and be precise in our execution as we entered the Lent season—the brand’s busiest period of the year,” Brad Duea, CEO of Revolution. “We are all very excited about the amazing results and increases in business during Lent for Long John Silver’s, and we look forward in our continued partnership in growing their digital business.”

For information on Revolution, its Order One platform, or its Connect delivery insertion product, visit rrtusa.com .

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is an industry innovator, multi-patented technology owner and the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, Revolution provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution’s Ground Control delivery enablement program fulfilled by DoorDash, backend services, and data capture capabilities enable restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. The company’s marketplace order insertion program, Connect, allows restaurants to seamlessly submit orders from third party marketplaces directly to the POS for optimal operational efficiencies. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain. With online ordering for pickup and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at http://www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter , Facebook , or Instagram .

Media Contact:

Rich Earle

Restaurant Revolution Technologies

rearle@rrtusa.com

