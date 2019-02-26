Long John Silver’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary with 50 Percent More Fish

America’s Favorite Seafood Restaurant Kicks off Lent with Golden Fried Thick Cut Alaska White Fish

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Long John Silver’s, the nation’s largest quick service seafood restaurant company, is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving its fans more of what they love – great tasting fish! This Lenten season, guests can enjoy more fish in every bite with the new Thick Cut Alaska White Fish Basket and the Thick Cut Alaska White Fish Sandwich Combo at Long John Silver’s.

“We are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests; many of whom are loyal fans of the golden fried fish that’s made us famous for 50 years,” said Vice President of Marketing and Culinary Innovation, Stephanie Mattingly. “What could be better than our golden fried Alaska White Fish? Our new golden fried Thick Cut Alaska White Fish that’s 50% thicker so that you get more delicious, flaky fish in every bite.”

The new Thick Cut White Fish Basket will include 2 pieces of Thick Cut Alaska White Fish, your choice of a side, and 2 signature hushpuppies for $5.99. The Thick-Cut White Fish Sandwich Combo will include a Thick Cut Alaska White Fish Sandwich, served with pickles and Long John Silver’s signature tartar sauce, as well as your choice of a side and a 20oz. drink for $5.99. Both offers are available for a limited time only at participating locations.

Long John Silver’s is planning several initiatives in 2019 to celebrate 50 years of bringing a unique seafood experience from the coast to guests everywhere.

“Our company is reaching a major milestone this year as we celebrate our 50th anniversary in August,” said James O’Reilly, CEO of Long John Silver’s. “From 1969 to 2019, Long John Silver’s has continued growing and evolving to meet our guests’ desires and we can’t wait to commemorate this special year with all of our guests.”

About Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 900 franchised restaurants nationwide. Long John Silver’s is famous for its sustainably sourced, wild-caught Alaska white fish hand-dipped in their signature batter and lightly fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

