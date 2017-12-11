Long John Silver’s Announces New Louisville Flagship Restaurant

America’s favorite seafood restaurant building new restaurant with new look, technology, cooking platform

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Something new and fresh is coming to America’s beloved seafood restaurant chain. Long John Silver’s today announced the construction of its newest location in Louisville, Kentucky on the corner of Westport Road and Goose Creek Road. The new restaurant will be one of the brand’s flagship locations and serve as a testbed for menu and brand innovation.

Goose Creek is a flagship restaurant for Long John Silver’s,” said Chief Executive Officer James O’Reilly. “It reflects years of collaboration from a talented and dedicated team of franchisees and our corporate staff to bring to life our restaurant of the future. 2018 marks an important year in the revitalization of the Long John Silver’s brand and I can think of no better way to begin than with this new restaurant.”

The new restaurant will debut Long John Silver’s new, refreshed look which showcases a new exterior with sleek lines, added colors and an overall contemporary look. The new theme is the 3rd major redesign in the brand’s history and will, over the course of the next few years, replace the traditional Cape Cod style design that is original to the brand’s beginning in 1969. Nine existing restaurants will have been updated by the end of 2017 to the new design under the program launched late last year.

For existing restaurants, the redesign includes a bold interior makeover that integrates clean, modern design with wood tones and nautical cues. The popular solid brass ship’s bell and nautical highlights remain integral parts of the restaurant. The interior work also includes a kitchen optimization that includes a new, more efficient prep line that will lead to improved service times and a cooking grill to facilitate the rollout of exciting new grilled seafood offerings.

Outside the restaurant, the new theme continues with bold, clean lines that make a big statement capped with a railing on the roof that evokes the bow railing on a ship along with red and green nautical lights. Long John Silver’s is the first quick service restaurant company to install the drive-thru of the future, a system featuring three 55-inch high definition digital video screens backed by cutting edge DT audio and driven by a computer operated ordering and display system. Customers interested in the drive-thru of the future can experience it at 40 restaurants across the country including the LJS restaurant in LaGrange, KY.

The new Louisville flagship will begin construction before the end of the year with construction managed by Louisville builder Ralle Homes LLC, a general contracting company local to Louisville. Steve and Moira Cox, owners of Ralle homes shared “The Ralle Homes team is proud to be partnering with LJS and ready to deliver a beautiful restaurant we can all be proud of, as well as eat great seafood.”

“We’re really excited about the new look of these restaurants and believe that they will enhance the customer’s overall experience when they dine in with us,” stated Brian Unger, President of the two LJS operating companies. “It is really a great sign of things to come for the brand and we look forward to opening this restaurant before Lent.”

The Goose Creek project is part of an in-line end cap location with drive thru. The company previously announced plans to build a new freestanding restaurant with the new theme in Kenosha, Wisconsin to go under construction early Spring 2018.



