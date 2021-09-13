Long-Awaited Fazoli’s Opens in Zanesville

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain hosted VIP celebratory event on Sept. 7 before opening doors to public and giving away FREE spaghetti for a year on Sept. 8

Zanesville, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is ready to serve its premium Italian dishes at an incredible value along with its famous breadsticks to the Zanesville community!

To celebrate its highly anticipated debut, the iconic Italian brand hosted a grand opening ceremony at its new restaurant, located at 2580 Maple Ave. , on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Fazoli’s Zanesville team was joined by Area Supervisor Patrick Devine, Senior Vice President of Operations Doug Bostick, President and CEO Carl Howard and the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce. Then, Fazoli’s opened its doors and began serving its delectable, made-to-order Italian recipes and complimentary breadsticks on Wednesday, Sept. 8!

The excitement didn’t stop there. The first 50 fans in line at the opening on Wednesday were given FREE spaghetti for a year! Additionally, in support of the Zanesville community, Fazoli’s donated 20% of all opening day sales to Heroes Landing Children’s Justice Center of Muskingum County, a child-focused facility that works to coordinate the investigation and recovery for child sexual abuse survivors.

“We had so much fun celebrating this grand opening with the Zanesville community,” Howard said. “We experienced incredible community support and excitement leading up to this opening. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests and making lifelong Fazoli’s fans.”

Fazoli’s Zanesville is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information about Fazoli’s or to view the full menu, visit www.fazolis.com .

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

