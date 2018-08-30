London’s Ham Yard Hotel Launches Epicurean ‘Art Walks’ Program

The London art scene can be overwhelming, even for those who consider themselves as having reasonably cultivated tastes. But these days the best hotels offer more than a chic room and a buzzy dining destination – and the gloriously stylish Ham Yard Hotel (part of Tim and Kit Kemp’s Firmdale group) is offering a new Art Walks program, designed to guide and enlighten its culture vulture guests.

Kit herself is an enthusiastic collector, something evident throughout their ten London and New York City hotels. So the tour itself begins in the Ham Yard’s stunningly realized private Drawing Room. From there, curator Olivia Paterson takes sojourners to some of the most high-profile galleries throughout sassy Soho and poshie Mayfair.

The walks will take place September 15 and October 6, from 10:30am to 2:30pm, with the last hour-and-a-half devoted to a three-course lunch or afternoon tea at the hotel’s eponymous restaurant (one of our London faves) – where you can enjoy expounding perspicaciously on all you’ve seen and learned.

Bernard Jacobson Gallery

Tony Cragg sculpture at the Ham Yard Hotel

Ham Yard Restaurant

