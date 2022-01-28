London Restaurant Marketing Agency’s Expanded Digital Services Help Drive 100,000 Bookings for Hospitality Clients

( RestaurantNews.com ) After 5 years of managing successful Search Marketing projects for restaurants, hotels, and bars in London, one of the UK’s leading restaurant marketing agencies’ expanded digital services have now helped deliver over 100,000 bookings for their clients.

SideDish Media ( www.sidedishmedia.co.uk ) was established when the founders, Andrew Nicholas and Matt Goodfield, realised that, despite the growing need for more effective online marketing for the restaurant and hospitality sector, the standard of services provided and the results they achieved left a lot to be desired.

Many of their clients had experienced underwhelming campaigns that promised a lot, but failed to deliver. Worse still, despite the significant budgets these campaigns required, it was often difficult to understand exactly what business they had brought in and what the return on the investment was.

SideDish knew the capital’s bars, restaurants, and hotels deserved a better, more accountable approach and so they focused on providing a painless, transparent, and trackable way for hospitality venue owners and managers to market themselves online.

They realised that these businesses didn’t necessarily want to become digital marketing experts, but they did want to trust the agency partners they worked with could deliver more bookings from the Internet and see the proof of what they were getting for every penny of their precious marketing budget.

This is exactly what SideDish set about offering their clients, who benefited from an effective, scaleable, and measurable approach to their online marketing. This approach means that their recent projects can be shown to have delivered over 100,000 bookings for their clients.

From the wedding venue client whose project delivered more bookings in one month than they’d had in the whole of 2019, to the restaurant owner who restarted their campaign as soon as the lockdown lifted and has had over 700 confirmed bookings from their project since then, SideDish’s proven approach helps businesses achieve their online marketing goals.

The recent expansion of the range of Digital Marketing services SideDish are able to offer their clients will build on the success of these previous campaigns and their tried and tested approach.

They are now able to offer hospitality business owners and managers comprehensive, integrated campaigns across all marketing platforms and promises to deliver more business for the capital’s restaurants, bars, and hotels and even greater returns from their marketing spend.

The hospitality sector continues to face unprecedented challenges, which makes the drive to attract more customers, and the costs of achieving this, as critical for business success as it’s ever been. Over 100 business owners and managers now trust SideDish Media’s effective and transparent approach to meet these challenges, with the resulting 100,000 confirmed bookings confirming they made the right choice.

For more information and to find out how to get more from your online marketing channels, visit www.sidedishmedia.co.uk .

