London Meets Miami: Saladino Design Studios to Redesign Balans Restaurant in Brickell

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The popular Balans in Brickell is getting a makeover by award-winning Miami-based hospitality design experts Saladino Design Studios. The 2,500 square-feet, 141-seat restaurant located in the heart of Brickell and owned by Johnathan Balans, will have a “London Meets Miami” ambiance once it’s completed in early 2020.

Balans Brickell has always been a popular outdoor dining spot for locals and visitors but for the redesign of the new space, the owner’s goal was to bring more people inside by creating a warmer, refined atmosphere. Previously, the restaurant was more closed-off with dark interiors. The new space will be more airy and bright with more windows, a new skylight and an open kitchen concept.

“The new Balans Brickell will be more inviting with a “London meets Miami” interior design concept that includes modern brass and wood elements combined with mid-century lighting and just the right amount of tropical finishes,” said Chris Parra, project manager, Saladino Design Studios.

The design elements throughout the restaurant include brass metal light fixtures, herringbone hardwood flooring and hints of red, a nod to the restaurant’s London roots. Red wooden ceiling beams and elegant blue velvet bar stools add to the London city vibe. Warm materials such as light marble stone on the bar counter, Cuban-style floor tiles, wicker chairs and floral tropical tapestry used in the banquettes connect the space to Miami’s environment. The outside patio will have a new canopy, furniture and lighting and will be paved with brick flooring adding warmth and sophistication to the space. The restaurant will also have a wall dedicated to the owner’s collection of modern abstract artwork. The restaurant will seat 49 persons inside and 92 outside.

Balans Brickell is located in the Shops of Mary Brickell Village at 901 South Miami Avenue, Miami, Florida.

About Saladino Design Studios

For more than a decade, Saladino Design Studios’ team of creative designers, engineers, architects, and craftsmen have dedicated themselves to the philosophy of concept, design and build solutions. With a lifelong passion for hospitality, the Miami-based collaborative studio led by brothers and co-founders, Sean and Michael Saladino, is fueled by the individualized narrative the artisans craft for each project. The studio has produced more than 100 notable projects in South Florida including Los Altos, SuViche, Novecento, Ovlo Eats, Beaker & Gray, Bird & Bone, Funky Buddha, among others. For more information, visit www.saladinodesign.com or follow them on social media @SaladinoDesignStudios.