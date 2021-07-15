Logan’s Unveils New Burger Buns Made The Roadhouse Way





The Real American Roadhouse launches made-from-scratch buns for all half-pound steak burgers and sandwiches

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Drawing inspiration from a fan favorite, Logan’s Roadhouse is putting a delicious spin on its half-pound steak burgers and sandwiches!

The Real American Roadhouse has upgraded to signature made-from-scratch buns on half-pound steak burgers and sandwiches. Over the past 30 years, Logan’s yeast rolls have become a brand icon. Now, guests at all locations can enjoy made-from-scratch buns from the legendary yeast roll recipe, guaranteeing the same delicious flavor and taste in every bite.

Logan’s menu innovation doesn’t stop there. In addition to its new buns, all Logan’s locations will introduce Southern Fried Catfish – U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets covered in cornmeal breading and served with tartar sauce – to its From The Dock options!

“At Logan’s, we listen to our guests’ feedback, and we respond with one-of-a-kind creations we know they’ll love,” said Logan’s Roadhouse Senior Vice President of Operations Lewis Campbell. “We know our rolls are a staple of the Roadhouse experience, and we wanted to find a way to use them to enhance our everyday menu offerings. This new innovation for our ½ lb. steak burgers and sandwiches, as well as the addition of Southern Fried Catfish, is just another example of Logan’s commitment to providing the best guest experience we can.”

To learn more or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

