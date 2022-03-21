Logan’s Roadhouse Unites with Country Music Artist Riley Green





The Real American Roadhouse launches partnership and hosts multi-platinum singer at Logan’s Roadhouse locations along his national tour

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a brand with a strong Southern presence, Logan’s Roadhouse is staying true to its roots and celebrating the music that Logan’s guests have enjoyed since 1991 by partnering with country hit singer/songwriter Riley Green!

The Real American Roadhouse today announced that the brand is partnering with the award-winning country music artist while he hits the road on his nationwide “We Out Here Tour.” Through this partnership, Green will promote Logan’s on social media, as well as in on-air radio spots for local stations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Riley at such a pivotal moment in his career,” said SPB Hospitality President of Concepts Josh Kern. “Music has always been at the core of Logan’s DNA and has played an important part in creating the Logan’s laid back, feel-good atmosphere – especially through the juke boxes in the foyer at every location. So, teaming up with Riley made perfect sense for us. He is a true Logan’s fan and is making strides in the country music space as a quickly rising star. We can’t wait for him to join us in sharing the Real American Roadhouse message as he embarks on his tour.”

In addition to serving as a brand ambassador, Green will be rolling into his favorite Roadhouse – Logan’s – as he makes his way across some of country music’s biggest cities like Nashville, and others throughout Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri and more.

“I’m excited to partner with Logan’s Roadhouse,” Green said. “We love to stop at a Logan’s while we’re on tour to grab a filet and cold beer. The Real American Roadhouse has proudly served the communities that have supported my career, so I can’t wait to work together to share Logan’s authentic Roadhouse experience.”

To learn more about the Real American Roadhouse, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 115 corporate and 22 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Overland Park Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

