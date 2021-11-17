Logan’s Roadhouse Makes Highly Awaited Return to Abilene

The first 100 guests in line will receive FREE Logan’s Roadhouse for a year on Nov. 22

Abilene, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is back and better than ever and is inviting its friends in the Abilene community to celebrate its return The Roadhouse Way!

On Monday, Nov. 22, Logan’s Abilene is hosting a Roadhouse party unlike any other. Located at 3126 S. Clack St., the newly remodeled restaurant will kick off its grand reopening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce at 10:45 a.m. Fans will want to get there early because The Real American Roadhouse is giving away FREE Logan’s for a year to the first 100 guests in line starting at 11 a.m.!

The festivities don’t stop there. Hardin Simmons University’s World Famous Cowboy Band and the Hardin Simmons University Cheerleaders will be at the event hyping up the crowd. Plus, KBCY 99.7 will host a live radio remote from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and KEAN 105.1 will host a live radio remote from 4-7 p.m., playing top hits and giving away prizes like commemorative Logan’s swag.

Logan’s will also support the community by partnering with Toys for Tots – Abilene, a local branch of the national organization, to raise money and collect toy donations that will be gifted to children in Abilene during the holiday season. To add to the excitement, guests who bring a toy donation to Logan’s on Nov. 22 will receive a dozen take-and-bake made-from-scratch rolls to enjoy at home!

“Earlier this year, we relocated our SPB headquarters to Houston, Texas,” said SPB Hospitality CEO Jim Mazany. “We are excited to expand our footprint in the Lone Star State. Our remodeled design was developed to bring Logan’s Abilene back to its Texas roots. Everything is bigger in Texas and next week we are excited to throw the biggest party the town has ever seen. We invite all of our friends in Abilene to join us in celebrating Logan’s return and look forward to serving our premium mesquite wood-grilled steaks and signature rolls to our friends in the area for years to come.”

When Logan’s reopens its doors, all of its fan-favorites will be available for lunch and dinner, including mesquite wood-grilled butcher-selected steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, hand-cut salmon, half-pound steak burgers, and, of course, famous scratch-made rolls. Guests can also try new menu items like Loaded Pulled Pork Waffle Fries, Deviled Eggs and Cinnamon Rolls Party Pack! Logan’s is also introducing two new desserts just in time for the celebratory occasion – Cookie Dough Chocolate Cake and Warm Apple Cinnabun Sundae.

Known for genuine hospitality, Logan’s renovated Abilene restaurant features the brand’s newest design elements and remodel additions for future Roadhouses. Emphasizing Logan’s commitment to quality and tradition, the upgraded location features real mesquite wood throughout and signage commemorating the brand’s signature buttery yeast rolls. Guests will also appreciate the attention to detail applied to unique Roadhouse décor like oversized beer can flags, license plate artwork and updated lighting. Along with its staple Logan’s features, the restaurant pays homage to the Lone Star State with special fixtures including longhorn wall décor and neon Texas-themed bar signs.

Abilene’s new Logan’s Roadhouse will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Overland Park Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Logan’s Roadhouse Makes Highly Awaited Return to Abilene first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.