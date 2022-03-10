Logan’s Roadhouse Makes Highly Anticipated Return to Fredericksburg

The first 100 guests in line will receive FREE Logan’s Roadhouse for a year on March 14

Fredericksburg VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is back and better than ever and is inviting its friends in the Fredericksburg community to celebrate its return The Roadhouse Way!

On Monday, March 14, Logan’s Fredericksburg is throwing the biggest Roadhouse party the town has ever seen. Located at 3106 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, the newly remodeled restaurant will kick off its grand reopening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m. But fans will want to get there early because The Real American Roadhouse is giving away FREE Logan’s for a year to the first 100 guests in line starting at 11 a.m.!

The celebration doesn’t stop there. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., WFLS 93.3 FM will host a live radio remote, playing top country hits, giving away prizes such as commemorative Logan’s swag and serving up Roadhouse vibes all day long. Plus, from March 14-31, Logan’s will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics Virginia and thanking guests who donate with a voucher to use during their next visit.

“We can’t wait to rejoin the amazing community of Fredericksburg,” said Logan’s Roadhouse Senior Director of Marketing Kristen Hohl. “We’re coming back the only way we know how – by hosting the biggest party of the year! We invite everyone in Fredericksburg to join us in celebrating Logan’s return and look forward to serving our premium mesquite wood-grilled steaks and signature rolls for years to come.”

When Logan’s reopens its doors, all its fan-favorites will be available for lunch and dinner, including mesquite wood-grilled butcher-selected Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, hand-cut Salmon, half-pound Steak Burgers and, of course, its famous, scratch-made rolls. Fans of the Real American Roadhouse can also try new menu items like Cinnamon Rolls Party Pack made from the same ingredients as Logan’s signature rolls. Logan’s will also have new items just in time for the celebratory occasion – Hand-Breaded Pickles, Roadhouse ‘Shrooms, Crispy ‘OPJ’ Bucket and Maui Steak Skewers.

Known for genuine hospitality, Logan’s renovated Fredericksburg restaurant features the brand’s newest design elements and remodel additions for future Roadhouses. Emphasizing Logan’s commitment to quality and tradition, the upgraded location features real mesquite wood throughout and signage commemorating the brand’s signature buttery yeast rolls. Guests will also appreciate the attention to detail applied to unique Roadhouse décor like oversized beer can flags, license plate artwork and updated lighting.

Fredericksburg’s new Logan’s Roadhouse will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 115 corporate and 22 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Overland Park Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

