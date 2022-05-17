Logan’s Roadhouse Launches Ultimate Nashville Trip Giveaway with Riley Green





The Real American Roadhouse now accepting entries for one-of-a-kind experience at country star’s Music City concert on July 3

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is offering up a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to Nashville to see “Behind the Bar” singer Riley Green live at Ascend Amphitheater!

From now until June 12, the Real American Roadhouse will accept entries through the Logan’s Roadhouse Rewards program. One lucky fan will win:

Two tickets to Riley Green’s Nashville concert on July 3 at Ascend Amphitheater

A trip to Nashville, including round-trip flights and a one-night hotel stay via a $1,000 hotels.com gift card and a $1,000 airfare gift card

gift card and a $1,000 airfare gift card A $500 Visa gift card

A $500 Logan’s gift card

Riley Green concert merch and Logan’s swag

A chance to be featured on Logan’s Roadhouse’s Instagram

To enter, fans can download the Logan’s Roadhouse Rewards app, sign up for the loyalty program and enter coupon code “Riley” with their information. Participants will also need to follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . One entry per person.

“We’re thrilled to give our loyal Roadhouse fans a chance to win an unforgettable experience in Nashville,” said SPB Hospitality Senior Director of Marketing Kristen Hohl. “We’ve loved working with Riley over the last few months while he’s been on tour. Music has always been a huge piece of The Roadhouse Way, so this was the perfect partnership for Logan’s. We can’t wait to announce the lucky winner that will get to see him perform live!”

This giveaway is part of Logan’s partnership with Green during his nationwide “We Out Here Tour.” To stay up to date on this exciting giveaway, follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . To learn more about the Real American Roadhouse, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 31 years, Logan’s has 115 corporate and 22 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Overland Park Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

