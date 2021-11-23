Logan’s Roadhouse Launches First Loyalty Program and App

The Real American Roadhouse debuts new loyalty program – Logan’s Rewards – with mobile ordering feature, tiered rewards and more

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Now Logan’s Roadhouse guests can “Make Each Meal Count” when they join Logan’s Rewards and become a loyalty member.

Logan’s Roadhouse recently launched its new loyalty program and app – Logan’s Rewards – that is available for download through the App Store or on Google Play .

Guests who sign up become a Logan’s Rewards member and can place an order, pay directly from their mobile device and pick their food up curbside or to-go from a nearby participating Logan’s Roadhouse. The Logan’s Rewards App allows members to pay using a debit card, credit card or gift card when checking out.

Along with having an easy ordering experience, Logan’s Rewards members can make their meal count by earning loyalty points and getting rewards. The program’s tiered rewards system allows guests to unlock exclusive members-only rewards when they earn a certain number of points from eating at any participating Logan’s Roadhouse.

It’s easy to log a visit and log points into the app, no matter if guests are dining in the restaurant or ordering food to-go. Simply tap on “Log a Visit” in the app and scan the barcode, or enter the numerical code, located on the Logan’s Roadhouse receipt. Points will automatically add to a member’s Logan’s Rewards account. If members order food for pickup or to-go through the app, points are automatically added without needing to scan the receipt.

Each dollar spent results in a point added to the member’s Logan’s Rewards account.

For 100 points, members unlock $5 off (minimum purchase of $20 or more);

150 points, members earn a free appetizer;

200 points, members can redeem a free entrée;

Additionally, a Logan’s Rewards member will receive an automatic free dessert for their birthday through the app.

“Ordering Logan’s mesquite-grilled steaks and premium sides has never been easier,” said SPB Hospitality President of Concepts Josh Kern. “We’re inviting fans of the Roadhouse to enjoy an enhanced experience through the loyalty program and app that rewards our loyal guests. We can’t wait to see the response to this exciting launch.”

To learn more about the Real American Roadhouse, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Overland Park Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

