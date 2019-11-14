Logan’s Roadhouse Launches American Hero Wednesdays

Leading steakhouse to offer free meal for all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel every Wednesday through the end of the year

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Logan’s Roadhouse – the Real American Roadhouse – is honoring our nation’s real American heroes with the launch of American Hero Wednesdays.

Every Wednesday, between 3-6 p.m., starting Nov. 20 and continuing through the end of the year, the leading steakhouse is treating all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to a free American Roadhouse Meal with the purchase of an entrée of $8.99 or more.

Guests who dine in uniform or present their badge as proof of service during American Hero Wednesdays will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of hearty entrées, each served with two sides, like the 6 oz. Choice Sirloin Steak, Wood-Grilled Chicken or Southern Fried Fish. The menu may vary by location.

“At Logan’s Roadhouse, we are proud to serve the U.S. military personnel who bravely serve us,” said Brad Jacobus, Chief Marketing Officer of Logan’s Roadhouse. “Every American Hero Wednesday, we invite these deserving men and women to visit Logan’s Roadhouse so that we can honor them with a free meal and a genuine ‘thank you.’”

Additionally, Logan’s Roadhouse recently announced a major partnership with Folds of Honor. Now through Dec. 31, guests have the opportunity to give back to the families of the less than 1% who wear our nation’s uniforms. Logan’s Roadhouse is asking guests to give a little to help those who gave all by rounding up their check. All of the proceeds made from the roundup campaign will benefit Folds of Honor and its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. Logan’s Roadhouse pledges to raise $1 million with the help of their communities to provide 200 local scholarships.

Logan’s Roadhouse continues its support of veterans and active duty military with free meal offers throughout the year and a 10% discount every day. For more information and to find the restaurant nearest you, visit logansroadhouse.com.

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-fire grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 200 corporate and franchise restaurants in 22 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including Chophouse, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For more information, visit craftworksrestaurants.com .

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on Guide Star, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded approximately 24,500 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including over 4,500 in 2019 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofonor.org

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com