Logan’s Roadhouse Celebrates Grand Reopening of Remodeled Restaurant

The Real American Roadhouse to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways and more on Sept. 23

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) There are no strangers at the Roadhouse, only friends! Logan’s Roadhouse , a leading steakhouse, is inviting its friends in the Houston community to come out and celebrate its grand reopening The Roadhouse Way.

Earlier this year, SPB Hospitality, Logan’s parent company, relocated its headquarters to Houston, and The Real American Roadhouse is ready to unveil its new revamped design at its Houston location by hosting a grand reopening event. On Thursday, Sept. 23, CEO of SPB Hospitality, Jim Mazany, will join the Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce and executive members from Logan’s Roadhouse during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 4 p.m.

“With our headquarters recently moving to Houston, this restaurant was the perfect location for us to develop a flagship prototype,” said SPB Hospitality’s Vice President of Marketing, Deanna Parr. “People come to Logan’s and expect an authentic Roadhouse experience that brings a sense of warmth and individual pride. Our remodeled restaurant exudes this feeling throughout, and we look forward to sharing it – along with plenty of mesquite wood-grilled steaks and made-from-scratch rolls – with our community for decades to come.”

Houstonians won’t want to miss the festivities at the reopening celebration. Logan’s will host giveaways with a trivia contest, giving fans a chance to win special prizes!

“Logan’s has become the go-to place for locals to gather and enjoy laid-back meals with premium steaks, big barrels of beer and delicious rolls, in a friendly atmosphere,” said Logan’s Director of Marketing, Kristen Hohl. “We’re proud to reopen and give this community a one-of-a-kind Roadhouse experience in our newly remodeled restaurant. We invite everyone in the area to come celebrate this special occasion with us!”

Logan’s renovated Houston restaurant features the newest design elements and remodel additions for future Roadhouses. Emphasizing Logan’s commitment to quality and tradition, the upgraded location features real mesquite wood throughout and signage commemorating the brand’s signature made-from-scratch-rolls. Guests will also appreciate the attention to detail applied to unique Roadhouse décor like oversized beer can flags, license plate artwork and updated lighting.

Known for genuine hospitality, the new design was developed to bring Logan’s Houston restaurant back to its Texas roots. Along with its staple Logan’s features, the restaurant pays homage to the Lone Star State with special fixtures including longhorn wall décor and neon Texas-themed bar signs.

To learn more about the Real American Roadhouse or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

