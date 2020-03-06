Logan’s Roadhouse Brings Back American Hero Wednesdays

Leading steakhouse to offer free meal for all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel every Wednesday from March 11 to Memorial Day

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse – the Real American Roadhouse – is honoring real American heroes who bravely serve our nation with the return of its American Hero Wednesdays.

From March 11 until Memorial Day, May 25, the leading steakhouse is treating all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to a free American Roadhouse Meal with the purchase of an entrée of $8.99 or more every Wednesday between 3-6 p.m. at participating locations.

Guests who dine in uniform or present their badge as proof of service during American Hero Wednesdays will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of hearty entrées, each served with two sides, like the 6-ounce hand-cut Sirloin, Wood-Grilled Chicken or Southern Fried Fish. The menu may vary by location.

“At Logan’s Roadhouse, we are dedicated to supporting our courageous men and women in uniform,” said Chief Marketing Officer Brad Jacobus. “We are proud to serve those who serve, so we invite all veterans and active duty military to visit Logan’s Roadhouse every American Hero Wednesday for a free meal as a small token of our appreciation for their dedication to our country.”

In 2019, Logan’s Roadhouse announced a major partnership with Folds of Honor . Logan’s Roadhouse is asking guests to give a little to help those who gave all by donating to the nonprofit with the purchase of a meal. All of the proceeds made from the campaign will benefit Folds of Honor and its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Logan’s Roadhouse continues its support of veterans and active duty military with free meal offers throughout the year and a 10% discount every day. For more information and to find the restaurant nearest you, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-fire grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 184 corporate and franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 330 restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery, and Sing Sing, a Big-Bang dueling pianos concept.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on Guide Star, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded approximately 24,500 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including over 4,500 in 2019 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofonor.org