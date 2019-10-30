Logan’s Roadhouse Announces Major Partnership with Folds of Honor

Leading steakhouse pledges to raise $1 million to help provide 200 educational scholarships to local communities in addition to serving free meal to America’s heroes on Nov. 11

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Logan’s Roadhouse – the Real American Roadhouse – is bringing real people, real community, and real contribution together to genuinely thank and recognize our nation’s deserving heroes.

The leading steakhouse today announced a major partnership with Folds of Honor. Starting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and continuing through the end of the year, guests will have the opportunity to give back to the families of the less than 1% who serve our nation. Logan’s Roadhouse is asking guests to give a little to help those who gave all by rounding up their check. All of the proceeds made from the roundup campaign will benefit Folds of Honor and its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

“Logan’s Roadhouse is proud to serve those who serve in the military,” said Brad Jacobus, Chief Marketing Officer of Logan’s Roadhouse. “‘Passion to Serve’ is one of our Core Values, and being able to support local families and children in our backyards is the ultimate way to bring this value to life. Logan’s Roadhouse is a long-time supporter of the U.S. military and in honor of Military Family Month, we’ve set a goal to raise $1 million, enabling us to help provide close to 200 scholarships through Folds of Honor.”

“Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided over 25,000 scholarships equating to nearly $125 million, but the need is still great,” Col. Nick Nichols, Chief Relations Officer of Folds of Honor. “Over 90% of our applicants do not qualify for any federal education assistance and this year alone, we had nearly 600 qualified applicants in unmet need. Join Logan’s Roadhouse beginning this Veterans Day for the most patriotic meal in America. Together, we can ensure a bright future for these deserving military families by ‘Honoring Their Sacrifice and Educating Their Legacy.’”

Additionally happening on Monday, Nov. 11, Logan’s Roadhouse is inviting all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to enjoy a free meal from of the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3-6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide on Nov. 11.

Logan’s Roadhouse continues its support of veterans and active duty military with free meal offers throughout the year and a 10% discount every day. For more information and to find the restaurant nearest you, visit logansroadhouse.com.

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-fire grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls, and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 200 corporate and franchise restaurants in 22 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including Chophouse, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For more information, visit craftworksrestaurants.com .

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on Guide Star, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded approximately 24,500 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including over 4,500 in 2019 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofhonor.org

