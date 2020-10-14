Logan’s Roadhouse Adds Even More Value and Variety to Its Menu





Leading steakhouse brings back fan-favorites, debuts new libations and more

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s the perfect time to enjoy Logan’s Roadhouse because the leading steakhouse has expanded its menu with new quality offerings.

Available in-restaurant, to-go and for delivery, guests can now customize their meal and “Make it a Combo” by adding wood-grilled chicken, hand-cut salmon, shrimp or crispy crab cakes to any entrée. Logan’s has also added Southern Fried Fish to its dine-in American Roadhouse Meals menu lineup, so guests can choose from a variety of hearty entrées served with two sides every day from 3-6 p.m. for just $8.99. Adding to the excitement, Logan’s has just debuted two new beverages that are perfect for fall: Tito’s Black Cherry Electric Lemonade ($5) and Black Cherry Bud Light Seltzer ($4).

“At Logan’s, we are constantly listening to customer input and looking for innovative ways to offer more quality, variety and value on our menu,” said Kristen Hohl, Director of Marketing at Logan’s Roadhouse. “That’s why our steaks are butcher-selected, we grill over an open mesquite wood-grill, serve large portions and continue to add new food and drink options. Customization is a great way we can enhance the customer experience, we are also excited about our new ‘Make it a Combo’ option. We look forward to hearing guests’ feedback about these updates!”

Fans of the Real American Roadhouse will also love that Logan’s is bringing back some favorites for dine-in and to-go, including Bacon on a Stick, Carolina Shrimp, Double Bacon Sirloin and the Piled High French Dip.

Logan’s Roadhouse is leading the way in health and safety with added precautions to provide excellent food, with real care, for its guests. In its restaurants, all indoor and outdoor seating options are compliant to appropriate social distancing guidelines. Place settings, utensils and menus are sanitized after every use, all condiments are disposable, all team members are required to wear a mask and hand sanitizing stations or hand washing stations are readily available to all customers and employees. For those who prefer to dine at home, Logan’s is also serving guests through contactless delivery in tamper-evident bags.

Logan’s is open for dine-in, carryout and delivery. For more information or to order online, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Logan's Roadhouse Adds Even More Value and Variety to Its Menu first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.