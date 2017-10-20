Lodge chef celebrates 15 years of the Craft

Fifteen years ago, executive chef Jeff Jackson at The Lodge at Torrey Pines got an idea to bring together some of his favorite local chefs, ranchers and farmers for a culinary tastings event.

The result was Celebrate the Craft, which returns to the Lodge on Oct. 29. Much has changed in San Diego's culinary scene in the intervening years, so Jackson is marking the 15th anniversary by rolling back the clock and changing up this year's format.

For this year's event, he's bringing back several of the chefs who participated that very first year, including Michael Stebner (now of Sweetgreen in Lon Angeles) and Christian Graves (now at Citizen Rail in Denver), as well as still-local Trey Foshee (George's at the Cove), Jack Fisher (Town & Country Resort) and Carl Schroeder (Market Restaurant).

As in every year past, a portion of proceeds will benefit a farm-focused organization. This year's recipient is Slow Food Urban San Diego, a nonprofit that promotes the use of local, seasonal and sustainable foods.

Jackson recently talked about the history of Celebrate the Craft, what's changed, and why San Diego is still in San Francisco's shadow as a food town.

Q: What was San Diego's culinary scene like when you arrived at the Lodge?

A: I moved here in 2001 from Santa Monica, where I had relationships with all the farmers at the farmers market. Here, there were just a handful of chefs who were using local farms. The guy who started it all was Michael (Stebner). His restaurant, Region, was "farm to table" before that was even a term. He and Jack (Fisher) had a big board out front that listed the farms they used and what they were growing for the menu. Back then, most of the local organic farmers could only grow enough to satisfy their farmers market and food stand customers. Jack was one of the first to talk to farmers and get them to up their game.

Q: Why did you start Celebrate the Craft?

A: It was born out of the idea that I would introduce local chefs to farms and farmers and make that connection. A lot of them came down then, and still do, from Santa Monica as well as Paso Robles, Carpinteria and Montecito. We'd partner each chef with a farmer to cook what the farms had. Guests could see the produce in its raw form, taste the cooked dish, and pair it with wine from a winery. We've usually drawn about 400 guests every year.

Q: How has San Diego's culinary scene changed in 15 years?

A: The level of cooking has gone up astronomically. There's so much more talent here, and the same can be said of the local farms. Lots have come, some have gone on, and others are popping up all the time. The whole community has grown exponentially.

Q: This year, you've got more than 20 chefs participating. What are your criteria for choosing who to invite?

A: I've tried to attract those chefs who are true to the idea of using those farms. Over the years, we've had many of the same chefs and farmers, and to a large extent the same guests. That has created this community where we can all get together and have fun.

Q: What's new this year?

A: I got tired of the obligatory tasting events where you always get a scallop on a bed of risotto or some other little cutesy thing. This year, we'll partner three chefs together with a protein to create a more substantial dish. The trios will be working with Kobe beef, pork, rabbit, fish and a vegetable. Jack and James Foran will be the pastry chefs, and Miho Gastrotruck and Mastiff Sausage will do tray-passed hors d'oeuvres.

Q: How do you think Celebrate the Craft has educated the local dining public about the value of buying local?

A: I've always said that one reason San Francisco is such a great food town is that the clientele is so demanding. As diners become more educated and appreciative of good ingredients, the more they expect it. As a chef, you can't rest on your laurels. You have to put out the best or your doors won't be open much longer. We're not to that degree in San Diego yet, but there are a lot of people who base where they'll spend their hard-earned money on the products they're going to receive. It's a very good thing for everybody.

Celebrate the Craft

When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

Tickets: $135 (includes valet parking)

Online: celebratethecraft.com

