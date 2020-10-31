April Gamiz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Locust Valley Golf Course closes for real this time, opening a floodgate of memories

October 31, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Nick Fierro
April Gamiz

Locust Valley, a popular Lehigh Valley golf course for decades, has closed. But the memories remain.