Locally-made, colonial-inspired spirits coming soon to Bethlehem's Tavern at the Sun Inn

Bethlehem’s historic Sun Inn, a popular spot for ghost hunters over the years, will soon house enticing spirits of a different kind.

Christmas City Spirits is nearing completion of its distillery at 167 N. Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County, with plans to introduce its spirits in the first quarter of 2019 at downtown Bethlehem’s Tavern at the Sun Inn, co-owner Brett Biggs said.

“We’d love to have it up and running for Christmas, but that’s just not the way it worked out,” Biggs said.

The 564 Main St. tavern, which opened at the 18th century landmark in December 2016, features a barroom and two dining rooms on the building’s second floor and another bar in the basement, known as the rathskellar.

The 1758 Sun Inn, owned and maintained by the Sun Inn Preservation Association, houses a museum on the main floor.

Tastings will be available at multiple locations throughout the tavern space, Biggs said.

“We’re working on a concept in our dining room to make it more friendly — a little more casual,” Biggs added. “We might have serving space out of the colonial cage bar, but that’s yet to be decided.”

Private tastings and other events will be held in the tavern’s rathskellar, which also is getting “a little revamp,” Biggs said.

“We want to use that as more of a specialty tasting room, so if we have a tasting event or something like that, we’ll be able to conduct it down there in a smaller, personal group setting,” Biggs explained.

Biggs operates the tavern with four partners, including executive chef Billy Gruenewald, who also runs The People’s Kitchen in Bethlehem.

The group plans to make a variety of colonial-inspired spirits, including rum, whiskey, vodka and gin.

“We’re going to have different flavors of the seasons, so different types of rums and vodkas,” Biggs said. “We’ll also have single grain whiskeys. We’ve got a development list that will likely take us 2 or 3 years to get through.”

Within the distillery’s first six months, customers should expect a whiskey, apple brandy and about four different types of rum, Biggs said.

“You obviously can’t have two-year-old bourbon unless you have two years to wait,” Biggs said.

A majority of the spirits will be reminiscent of distilled beverages colonial Americans would’ve drank hundreds of years ago.

The distillery is looking to capture specific flavor profiles by partnering with a Coplay farm for its grains.

“Rum back in the day actually was not very good,” Biggs said. “They called it rattle skull and they mixed it with drinking vinegars, so they could make it palatable. We obviously don’t want to go in that direction, but we want to keep the spirit of that. So, we’ll have a full-flavored rum made from molasses.”

Construction of the distillery, which will feature a 55-gallon still, is expected to be complete within a few weeks, Biggs said.

There are no plans to offer any public access to the distillery or provide tastings there.

Customers will be able to enjoy the spirits straight or as part of a cocktail at the tavern, which is open Wednesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. To-go bottles also will be available for purchase.

“We’re working on a new cocktail program that’s specifically designed with our products that will be coming in,” Biggs said. “… We have a full liquor license as of June 2017, and the upcoming spirits will replace some that are currently behind the bar.”

