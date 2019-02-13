Local Restaurateurs Bring Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Bowie, TX

Bowie, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisees Luke and Ashley Bates plan to open their first Dickey’s location in their hometown of Bowie, TX in late 2019.

“Since we first opened our doors in 1941, Dickey’s has been a staple in communities across the nation, bringing folks a delicious and authentic barbecue option,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to the success Luke and Ashley will have in bringing our style of barbecue to their community.”

After creating a very successful taco concept in their local area, the Bates decided to venture out into another fast casual concept, Texas-style barbecue. After trying Dickey’s and researching the brand, this duo felt like it would be the perfect fit for their hometown.

“Our restaurant concepts truly are about giving back to the community that has given so much to us over the years,” says Luke. “We are excited to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Bowie Dickey’s authentic barbecue.”

