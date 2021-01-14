Local Restaurateur Opens Second Firehouse Subs in Palm Coast, Florida

Palm Coast, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second location in Palm Coast, Florida, at 5615 State Highway 100 East, Suite 112. The restaurant opened its doors to the public on Monday, January 11, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs Franchisee David Hause.

This is the fifth restaurant for Hause, who opened his first Firehouse Subs in Palm Coast in 2003. Prior to becoming a franchisee, he joined Firehouse Subs in 1998 as general manager of a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida before being promoted to district manager overseeing six area restaurants. He moved to Palm Coast in 2005 and loves its small town feel and the local community.

“I’ve wanted to open a Firehouse Subs restaurant at this end of town for a long time and am excited to do so 17 years after I opened the first one,” said Hause. “I look forward to welcoming new and loyal guests in to try our hot and hearty subs while we continue to give back locally through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

The Palm Coast Firehouse Subs restaurant opens at 10 a.m. seven days a week and closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant offers hot and hearty subs to go via online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. It also offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings.

Hause is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $1.2 million in the Greater Central Florida area. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring Flagler County Fire Rescue’s emergency helicopter hovering over David’s scenic backyard pool overlooking a golf course where Melinda Hause, in honor of her loving memory and the nearly 30 years of marriage she shared with David, is with their six beloved grandchildren. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,185 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $55 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Based on recent Technomic Ignite consumer data, Firehouse Subs is currently ranked America’s No. 1 Favorite Fast-Casual Chain , America’s No. 1 Favorite Sandwich Chain and America’s No. 4 Favorite Chain overall. In 2019, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities” and ranked No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in the categories of Food Quality, Taste and Flavor, and Service and Hospitality in Technomic’s Consumer Brand Metrics rankings.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,190 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$55+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation ®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

