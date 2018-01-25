Local Restauranteurs Bring Dickey’s Texas-style Barbecue to Barstow

Barstow, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Local entrepreneurs, Wayne and Chris Jarnagin, open their first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Barstow, CA. The new location opens today with four weeks of specials for guests eager to enjoy Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue.

After growing up in Barstow, the Jarnagins consider residents of the community their family which impacted their decision of which franchises to consider opening in their hometown. Upon deciding to break into the restaurant industry, they looked into franchising options that were needed in the area and authentic, Texas-style barbecue fit the need.

“We have loved Dickey’s barbecue since we first tasted it and knew that Dickey’s was something we needed in our community,” says Chris. “After researching different franchising options, we knew that Dickey’s would be the perfect fit for not only us as owners, but for the residents of Barstow, as well.”

The new location will offer guests $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches on Saturday, January 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with four weeks of specials following opening day, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we are proud to have franchisees like Wayne and Chris Jarnagin who are passionate about the art of great barbecue and who go above and beyond to give back to their community,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to seeing the Jarnagins’ success in their new Barstow location.”

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Barstow is located at 2620 Fisher Blvd., Barstow, CA 92311. The phone number is 760-253-3227.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

