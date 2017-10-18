Local Restauranteur Opens New Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Location in Porter

The new location will open its doors Thursday, October 19

Porter, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Porter opens their doors tomorrow, October 19 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for one lucky guest. The new location will be opened by first-time Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee Khandaker Alam.

“We are thrilled to have Khandaker open his first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Porter,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s began in Texas in 1941 and it always makes us incredibly proud when we have the opportunity to further expand in our home state with such established franchisees.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Giveaway Saturday: Guests can register for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

Though this is Alam’s first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, he has years of franchising experience owning several other concepts in the area. “I am thrilled to open my first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location,” says Alam. “This area is missing a quick, delicious barbecue concept and I believe the residents here will love Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue.”

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Porter is located at 22510 US Hwy 59 Porter, TX 77365. The phone number is 281-577-0071.

