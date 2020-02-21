Local Resident Wins Pie Five’s Pizza Passport Sweepstakes

Mary Cameron claims seven-night Royal Caribbean European cruise for two

Ankeny, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mary Cameron, an Ankeny resident, will soon embark on her journey to Europe, thanks to Pie Five Pizza !

From Aug. 26 through Dec. 31, Pie Five guests that simply downloaded the Circle of Crust app were entered to win a seven-night Royal Caribbean cruise for two. Plus, every signature pizza or salad purchased through the app counted as an additional entry into the sweepstakes.

“I do not travel frequently, so winning this sweepstakes is especially exciting for me,” Cameron said. “I am thrilled and grateful that Pie Five is giving me this opportunity to go see more of the world and create incredible memories while I’m abroad.”

“Our Pizza Passport came to an end in December, but now is the most exciting time as we send Mary and her guest to Europe,” said Director of Marketing Adam Schmidt. “We wish Mary a safe and joyful cruise, and we look forward to hearing how the trip went upon her return.”

The winner was chosen by an independent third party out of a random draw of all eligible Pizza Passport entries.

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

About Pie Five Pizza



Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com .