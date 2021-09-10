Local Mexican Seafood Eatery, Vida Mariscos, Set To Open Second Location in Katy, Texas on September 15th

The restaurant will serve up traditional Mexican seafood and creative cocktails in a contemporary sports bar setting.

Katy, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The newest location from the Cabrera family–owners of Los Cucos, Gaúchos Do Sul, and La Marisquera Ostioneria – Vida Mariscos promises to offer authentic Mexican seafood to Katy residents beginning on September 15th, 2021.

Located at 902 W. Grand Pkwy. S in the suburbs of Katy, this is the second iteration of the Vida Mariscos concept. Following the enormous success of their original location at 249 and Spring Cypress that opened in 2013, the family is eager to open its doors for their Grand Opening next week.

The contemporary sports bar will offer residents a 40-foot long bar with over 50 television screens, including an HD projector, to watch their favorite games. Guests can also expect an array of colorful and unique cocktails and their famous authentic Mexican seafood. Along with delicious Mexican flavors, Vida Mariscos is set to host karaoke nights, along with DJs and live music with a Latin spin. The lot, which will also be home to the next location of the family’s Brazillian Churrascaria concept, Gaúchos Do Sul (projected to open in the Spring of 2022), offers plenty of parking, with easy access to the Parkway.

Whether guests are looking for a place to take the family, watch the game, or party on the weekends, Vida Mariscos has something for everyone. The restaurant is open seven days per week, with business hours from 11 AM to 11 PM on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 11 AM to 10 PM on Mondays and Tuesdays; 11 AM to 1 AM on Fridays, and 11 AM to 2 AM on Saturdays.

About the opening, owner Sergio Cabrera Jr. said, “We are excited to bring our authentic Mexican seafood to residents in Katy. With plenty of screens and a full entertainment lineup, we’re confident that guests of all ages and tastes will enjoy Vida Mariscos.”

To learn more, visit https://www.vidamariscos.com .

About Vida Mariscos

There is a song that reads: “En el mar, la Vida es mas Sabrosa,” something that could be translated as: “At the sea, life is, well… let’s say tastier.” At Vida Mariscos, life is tastier, fresher, better. Offering a contemporary atmosphere with authentic Mexican Seafood cuisine, Vida Mariscos has two Houston-area locations open seven days a week.

