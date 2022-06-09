Local Kitchens Opens Seventh Location in Los Gatos, CA

The Bay Area-Based Micro Food Hall’s Newest Outpost Offers a Diverse Selection from Seven Bay Area Restaurant Concepts

Los Gatos, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Local Kitchens , the pioneering micro food hall offering a diverse mix of award-winning restaurants under one roof, has opened the doors to its newest location in Los Gatos. The Los Gatos Local Kitchens, located at 681 Blossom Hill Rd , will feature seven restaurant partners including The Melt , Senor Sisig , Sushirrito , The Plant , Proposition Chicken , SAJJ Mediterranean and Rooster and Rice , and plans on adding additional concepts soon.

“We are thrilled to partner with Local Kitchens to bring the original sushi burrito to the vibrant community of Los Gatos. This is our 5th Local Kitchens location and we are excited about rolling into more neighborhoods together soon,” said Peter Yen, the founder of Sushirrito.

This opening marks Local Kitchens’ sixth store within the greater Bay Area and 7th overall, and is now open with hours Sunday – Wednesday 11am-12am and Thursday – Saturday 11am-2am. Community members are invited to the Opening Community Celebration on Saturday, June 18th from 2-4pm where there will be family friendly games with special activities for kids. Guests can register for the event on Eventbrite .

“Our goal for 2022 is all about expansion and bringing Local Kitchens to even more local neighborhoods around the Bay Area as an immediate focus,” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. “We chose Los Gatos because of its wonderful family-friendly community atmosphere and are thrilled to bring them these popular and beloved brands from across the Bay Area . We cannot wait to start getting to know the community and to celebrate with all of our new neighbors at the community celebration on June 18th!”

CEO Jon Goldsmith founded Local Kitchens with COO Andrew Munday (his former DoorDash colleague) and CTO Jordan Bramble. Goldsmith and Munday saw the impact that the pandemic had on local restaurants first hand at DoorDash and wanted to use their experience to help restaurants survive and thrive during an unprecedented time and into the future. The entrepreneurs set out to transform the food hall experience into a convenient and compact store, allowing guests to mix and match cuisines from different restaurant concepts in a single order for dine in, takeout, and delivery. Each new location will feature 5-10 local concepts and offer convenient online and mobile ordering, paired with fast and friendly service. With the Los Gatos opening, Local Kitchens currently operates six locations in the Bay Area: Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette, San Jose and Los Gatos; and one location in the Sacramento area, in Roseville, CA with plans to open in Davis, CA and Campbell, CA in July 2022.

Locals can look forward to a variety of cuisines at the Los Gatos Local Kitchens from crispy fried chicken from Proposition Chicken, to innovative burritos from the San Francisco favorite Senor Sisig, to ooey-gooey patty melts from American classic The Melt, to everything in-between! The Local Kitchens’ Los Gatos location will be open Sunday – Wednesday from 11am – 12am and Thursday – Saturday from 11am – 2am. Follow @eat.local.kitchens on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

