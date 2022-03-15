Local Kitchens Makes Sacramento-area Debut With Opening in Roseville, CA

The Roseville Micro Food Hall Marks the Bay-Area Local Kitchens’ Sixth Location in California

Roseville, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Local Kitchens , the pioneering micro food hall offering a diverse mix of restaurants under one roof for takeout & delivery, is opening its first Sacramento-area location, and sixth overall, in Roseville, CA on March 15th. The Roseville micro food hall, located at 10357 Fairway Drive, Suite 130 within the Highland Reserve Marketplace will be home to five restaurant partners with plans to expand to more options in the coming months. The first restaurants, which include a mix of popular Bay Area brands and local Sacramento favorites, are Señor Sisig , Curry Up Now , The Melt , Nash and Proper and Garden of Eat’n .

The Roseville opening, which marks Local Kitchens’ first store outside of its home region in the San Francisco Bay Area, will kick off on Tuesday, March 15 with hours from 11am – midnight, and weekend hours of 11am-2am on Thursdays through Saturdays. Community members are invited to the Opening Community Celebration on Saturday, March 19th from 11am – 2pm, where guests will have the opportunity to taste complimentary samples from the five restaurants, as well as enjoy music, take photos in a photo booth, and experience a live petting zoo!

Local Kitchens was founded by former DoorDash colleagues, CEO Jon Goldsmith and COO Andrew Munday, and CTO Jordan Bramble. The entrepreneurs set out to transform the food hall experience into a convenient, and compact store, allowing guests to mix and match cuisines from different restaurants in a single order for takeout & delivery. Local Kitchens Roseville will feature easy online and mobile ordering , paired with fast and friendly service, making it a convenient option for guests on the go, or looking to order ahead. Roseville and Rocklin residents will also have the option to order delivery through Local Kitchens for one flat fee – combining as many restaurants into one order as they’d like. A combination of indoor and outdoor seating options, including a side patio, are available for guests dining-in. Foodies, groups and families alike can enjoy a variety of great dishes from multiple restaurant brands all under one roof, prepared fresh to order by Local Kitchens talented culinary team. Local Kitchens currently operates five other locations in the Bay Area; Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette and San Jose, and six additional Northern California locations – including a Davis location set to open soon – are currently in development.

“With five successful locations in the Bay Area, expanding to a new Northern California community is an exciting first step in our plans to bring Local Kitchens to neighborhoods throughout the state and beyond!” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. “We are thrilled to bring our newest location to Roseville, and are excited to share convenient and easy access to popular brands from the Bay Area, and beloved brands from around Sacramento with Roseville and Rocklin residents. We look forward to celebrating with all of our neighbors at our opening celebration.”

Locals can look forward to a varied assortment of cuisines, from a hot & crispy Nashville inspired chicken “Sammich” from local Sacramento area favorite, Nash and Proper, to the filipino flavor infused tacos & burritos from San Francisco favorite, Senor Sisig, and everything in-between. The Local Kitchens’ Roseville location will be open from Sunday-Wednesday from 11am-12am and Thursday-Saturday from 11am-2am. Follow @eat.local.kitchens on Instagram and Facebook, and @localkitchens on Twitter, to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

About Local Kitchens

Local Kitchens is a micro food hall that brings great local restaurants together under one roof for convenient takeout & delivery. Ideal for families, foodies, and groups, Local Kitchens offers a wide variety of cuisines from the best local restaurant brands to accommodate every palette and preference, with seamless online ordering and fast & reliable service. Local Kitchens is on a mission to bring incredible, convenient food options to every neighborhood while helping restaurants grow and build a sustainable digital business. With five locations in the San Francisco Bay Area (Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette and San Jose) and one location in Roseville, CA further expansion is planned throughout Northern California, Southern California and across the country. For more information visit www.localkitchens.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations

hannah@ajendapr.com

650-922-4936

The post Local Kitchens Makes Sacramento-area Debut With Opening in Roseville, CA first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.