Local Kitchens Expands Fundraising Opportunities For Community Organizations

The Micro Food Hall Invites Local Organizations, Schools and Clubs to Host a Fundraiser and Receive Back 25% of Proceeds

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As of May 2022, Local Kitchens , the pioneering micro food hall, has announced making fundraising opportunities accessible to all community organizations. Through Local Kitchens community fundraiser initiative, it will donate 25% of sales back to the participating organization hosting the event. The concept has hosted seven fundraisers this year for schools and organizations in the Bay Area such as Graham Middle School, Palo Alto’s Viking Sport Magazine, and Mountain View Pre-school and, through this new initiative, strives to make fundraising partnerships a part of its ongoing mission to support the communities in which it serves. Interested organizations can visit community.localkitchens.com to learn more.

“Helping and working within the community is and has been an integral part of the Local Kitchens mission since day one,” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder of Local Kitchens. “Having only started Local Kitchens two years ago, our success stems from the support of our local communities, having this opportunity to give back and help schools and organizations raise funds on a regular basis is something that our team members and staff are excited about!”

Since its inception, Local Kitchens has been actively involved in the communities surrounding its locations. Its team members seek opportunities to uplift the individual communities through monetary donations and voluntary activities. Local Kitchens has built this support into its launch plans by donating meals to integral community members like first responders, veterinarians and teachers during each new location launch. They have worked to support schools by partnering with new mentor teacher programs, participating in career fairs, and hosting an internship program for high school students. Local Kitchens team members are often found participating in community events, such as volunteering at 5ks, and engaging community members through campaigns like Palo Alto’s art and culture month and Mountain View’s teen week. Local Kitchens is excited to continue supporting its community, if you or your organization are interested in partnering with Local Kitchens you can visit community.localkitchens.com to learn more.

CEO Jordan Goldsmith founded Local Kitchens with COO Andrew Munday (his former DoorDash colleague) and CTO Jordan Bramble. The entrepreneurs set out to transform the food hall experience into a convenient, and compact store, allowing guests to mix and match cuisines from different restaurants in a single order for takeout & delivery. Local Kitchens aims to reflect the diversity of its location and the people within its communities through its curation of its restaurant brand partners. Each location features 5-10 regional concepts and offers easy online and mobile ordering , paired with fast and friendly service, making it a great option for guests on the go, or looking to order ahead. Local Kitchens currently operates five locations in the Bay Area: Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette, San Jose, and a location in Roseville, CA.

To date, Local Kitchens has raised $28 million through investors; of which $25 million has come from Series A funding led by General Catalyst with support from existing investors Human Capital and Pear VC. New investors include Fifth Wall and Penny Jar Capital, a venture firm backed by Stephen Curry. Local Kitchens entered 2022 with a plan for expansion throughout Northern and Southern California. Current locations in development include Davis, Campbell,

Los Gatos and Novato, CA. Follow @eat.local.kitchens on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

About Local Kitchens

Local Kitchens is a micro food hall for the digital age that brings the best local & regional restaurants together under one roof for convenient takeout & delivery. Ideal for families, foodies, and groups, Local Kitchens licenses the recipes from restaurant brands to offer guests a wide variety of cuisines to accommodate every palette and preference, with seamless online ordering and fast & reliable service. Local Kitchens is on a mission to bring incredible, convenient food options to every neighborhood while helping restaurants grow and build a sustainable digital business. With five locations in the San Francisco Bay Area (Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette and San Jose) and one location in Roseville, CA, further expansion is planned throughout Northern California, Southern California and across the country. For more information visit www.localkitchens.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations

hannah@ajendapr.com

650-922-4936

The post Local Kitchens Expands Fundraising Opportunities For Community Organizations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.