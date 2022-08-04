Local Kitchens Continues Rapid Growth and Opens Ninth Location in Campbell, CA

The Newest Micro Food Hall Location is Located Within the Hamilton Shopping Center and Opens Doors on August 8th, 2022

Campbell, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Local Kitchens , the pioneering micro food hall offering a diverse mix of award-winning restaurants under one roof, will open doors to its ninth location in Campbell, CA on Monday, August 8th, 2022. Located at 1640 S Bascom Ave A. within the Hamilton Shopping Center, the Campbell micro food hall will be the seventh location within the greater Bay Area and ninth location overall. Upon opening, the Campbell location will feature eight restaurant concepts including Proposition Chicken , Rooster and Rice , SAJJ , Senor Sisig , Sushiritto , The Melt , The Plant , and Humphry Slocombe .

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to serve the community of Campbell,” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. “Located in the Hamilton Shopping Center, our Campbell micro food hall will provide convenient access to great food to families, foodies and anyone looking for a quick bite. We are excited to keep up the momentum with our second opening after Davis, CA a few weeks ago as we bring Local Kitchens to every neighborhood in California and beyond.”

CEO Jon Goldsmith founded Local Kitchens with COO Andrew Munday (his former DoorDash colleague) and CTO Jordan Bramble. Goldsmith and Munday saw the impact that the pandemic had on local restaurants first hand at DoorDash and wanted to use their experience to help restaurants survive and thrive during an unprecedented time and into the future. The entrepreneurs set out to transform the food hall experience into a convenient and compact store, allowing guests to mix and match cuisines from different restaurant concepts in a single order for dine in, takeout, and delivery. Each new location will feature 5-10 local concepts and offer convenient online and mobile ordering, paired with fast and friendly service. With the Campbell opening, Local Kitchens currently operates seven locations in the Bay Area: Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette, San Jose, Los Gatos; and two locations in the greater Sacramento area in Roseville and Davis.

“We first joined Local Kitchens at the Cupertino location back in February 2022 with the goal of sharing our menu and innovative sushi burritos with guests in markets beyond our Sushirrito storefronts,” said Peter Yen, Founder and CEO of Sushirrito®. “Now, five months later, we’re in four additional Local Kitchens (Roseville, Los Gatos, San Jose and Mountain View) and that’s all due to the success we’ve seen thus far. We take pride in our innovative, multicultural food and brand and knowing that we’re side-by-side with similar businesses is why we plan on continuing our expansion with the micro food hall. We are thrilled to join their newest Campbell location to roll out the original sushi burrito concept to more Bay Area communities.”

Locals can look forward to a variety of cuisines at the Campbell Local Kitchens from the healthy and organic Thai-Style Chicken Rice from Rooster and Rice, to trendy hand-held sushi burritos from Sushirrito, to the delicious and innovative ice cream flavors from Humphry Slocombe– there is something for everyone! The Local Kitchens’ Campbell location will be open every day 11:00am to midnight. Follow @eat.local.kitchens on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

