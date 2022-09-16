Local Kitchens Announces Newest Location Opening in Mill Valley on September 23rd

The Micro Food Hall to Open its Newest Location in the Golden State and The First Location in Marin County

Mill Valley, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Local Kitchens , the micro food hall offering a diverse mix of restaurants under one roof, is opening its newest location in Mill Valley, CA. Located at 741 East Blithedale Ave , the location will initially feature seven restaurant including Oren’s Hummus , The Melt , Sushirrito , Proposition Chicken , The Plant , Wise Sons and Fiorella , and will open to the public on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at 11:00am.

“Since launching in 2020, we have seen an overwhelming positive response from our guests and their communities, and we are thrilled to continue expanding Local Kitchens throughout the Bay Area,” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. “Mill Valley is a very lively and eclectic town, surrounded in the greater Bay Area by an array of acclaimed restaurants. We’re honored and excited to bring these beloved brands closer to people’s homes and believe Local Kitchens will be a welcome addition to Mill Valley. We can’t wait to celebrate our opening on September 23rd with the community!”

CEO Jon Goldsmith founded Local Kitchens with COO Andrew Munday and CTO Jordan Bramble. Goldsmith and Munday, who were early employees at DoorDash, saw the business challenges faced by local restaurants and set out to create a new expansion model to help them thrive and bring their amazing food to new markets. Applying their tech, operations, and analytics expertise, the entrepreneurs have digitally transformed the food hall experience to arm small local restaurants with the tech and business management they need to expand their brand footprint and compete against larger chains.

“We first partnered with Local Kitchens in 2021 to join their mission to bring incredible food like Sushirrito to the greater Bay Area and beyond,” said Peter Yen, Founder and Chief Executive Roller of Sushirrito. “Our original sushi burritos have become a staple in San Francisco and down the Peninsula, but with the help of Local Kitchens, we’ve been able to bring our food to new and long-time fans in the surrounding communities. Local Kitchens has provided us with a creative, collaborative, and scalable way to grow our brand and we are excited to continue rolling together into new markets.”

“Fiorella is thrilled to bring our favorite pastas, apps, and an exclusive new pizza product to the Mill Valley community with Local Kitchens,” said Brandon Gillis, Executive Chef and Co-Founder of Fiorella. “We’ve been impressed with the quality of the food and the family-friendly atmosphere at Local Kitchens’ food halls, and we’re excited for the opportunity this partnership offers to bring our food to old and new friends across the Bay!”

Locals can look forward to a variety of additional cuisines offered at the Mill Valley Local Kitchens including hot fried chicken from Proposition Chicken, authentic Israeli food from Oren’s Hummus, ooey-gooey patty melts from American classic The Melt, a Local Kitchens exclusive pizza from Fiorella, and much more! The Local Kitchens’ Mill Valley location will be open on September 23rd and will operate daily from 11am-midnight. Follow @eat.local.kitchens on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

Local Kitchens is a micro food hall that brings the best restaurants together under one roof for convenient takeout & delivery. Ideal for families, foodies, and groups, Local Kitchens partners with top restaurant brands to offer guests a wide variety to accommodate every palette and preference, with seamless online ordering and fast & reliable service. Local Kitchens is on a mission to bring incredible, convenient food options to every neighborhood while helping restaurants grow and build a sustainable digital business. With eight locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sacramento Metropolitan Area, further expansion is planned throughout Northern California, Southern California, and across the country. For more information visit www.localkitchens.com .

