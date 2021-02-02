Local Husband and Wife Restaurateurs Open First Firehouse Subs in Ozark

Ozark, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs announces the grand opening of its first location in Ozark, Alabama, at 1177 Andrews Ave., Suite R . The restaurant opened its doors to the public on Monday, February 1, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs Franchisees Gene and Paula Yager.

Gene Yager has more than fifty years of restaurant industry experience, from his first job at age 17 to owning and operating various restaurant brands. He opened his first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Enterprise back in 2008 and went on to open two more over the years. He eventually sold all three of those restaurants for various reasons and decided to retire. Gene quickly learned he wasn’t built for retirement and looked for an opportunity to get back into the industry he loved. His wife, Paula, is originally from Ozark, so they were excited to find the perfect location in town.

“I’ve always enjoyed being part of the restaurant industry, especially once I opened my first Firehouse Subs restaurant,” said Gene Yager. “I’m looking forward to welcoming the Ozark community into our restaurant and serving hot, hearty subs daily.”

“My family has lived in Ozark for generations, and I’m confident that my hometown is going to love our new restaurant,” Paula Yager said. “Giving back to the community is engrained in everything Firehouse Subs stands for, and we’re thrilled to support the local military community through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

The Ozark Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant will offer steamed-to-perfection subs to go via its drive thru, online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. It also offers in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings. Following state and local regulations, the dining room will be open at limited capacity.

The Yagers are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $197,000 in the greater Dothan area. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship, the Yager’s young nephew Trevor Money, an Ozark Fire Department firefighter and a baseball player in front of the historic Eagle Stadium with a helicopter and bald eagle in flight above them. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,190 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $55 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

Firehouse Subs® is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities.” This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

More than 1,190 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$55+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation ®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

