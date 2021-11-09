Local Husband and Wife Restaurateur Duo Open First Firehouse Subs in Harvey





Harvey, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs ® is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Harvey, Louisiana, at 1620 Manhattan Blvd. The restaurant opened its doors to the public on Monday, November 8, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs husband and wife franchisees David and Krista Clark.

It was love at first bite for David who recognized the brand as something special when he tried the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket

sub for the first time. His dining experience inspired the dynamic duo, who are originally from Plaquemines Parish, to become franchisees and open their first Firehouse Subs restaurant in New Orleans in 2018. Before joining the brand, David and Krista worked in the oil industry and also gained years of food business experience owning and operating three other restaurants from another brand.

“I was blown away the first time I tried Firehouse Subs and look forward to sharing the flavors and philanthropy the brand is known for with Harvey,” said David Clark. “Our subs are not only delicious, but they save lives with a portion of every purchase benefiting Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

“It has been so fulfilling sharing our passion for community service through our Firehouse Subs restaurants over the last few years,” Krista Clark added. “We’re excited to welcome new and loyal guests into our Manhattan Boulevard restaurant that we built with love from the ground up.”

The Harvey Firehouse Subs restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant offers hot and hearty subs to go via online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside.

The Clarks are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $533,000 in the greater New Orleans area. A portion of every purchase at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation to help achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, black and white hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring an antique fire truck, the local courthouse and the David Crockett Fire Company No. 1, which is the home of the oldest continuously active volunteer fire company in the state. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,200 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $62.5 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

