Local hero uses CTA heat lamps for best possible thing: warming pizza

UPDATE:

All of our questions have been answered.

The video, turns out, is part of a promotional effort from The Infatuation, specifically its Chicago branch, in promotion of its Winter Survival Guide. Infatuation’s VP of communications, Michael Sinatra, reached out via email to confirm the stunt this afternoon.

The “hero” in the video is Taylor Kane, the husband of Infatuation writer Adrian Kane.

And the pizza? Turns out it was Pequod’s, from the Morton Grove location. Bet it was still pretty good under that light.

Original story:

We all know that heroes come in different forms — some wear capes, some don’t, etc. A popular Reddit post revealed a distinctly Chicago hero: a man at the Morse Red Line stop, making the best-possible use of the winter heat lamps: Reheating pizza.

In the video, the innovative local man holds a pizza slice in one hand and a pizza box in the other. Between bites, he lifts the slice skyward, placing it just below the overhead heaters of the ‘L’ stop. He appears to have made this maneuver before.

The video was first posted by the Instagram of Infatuation Chicago, a restaurant review site, on Wednesday afternoon. It was reposted on Reddit Wednesday evening, where it catapulted to viral glory.

It’s unclear when the video was taken. Infatuation Chicago did not immediately respond to an Instagram message asking for the video’s origin story.

We love a Chicago spectacle, and this is truly Chicago, from the pizza — which appears to be from JB Alberto’s in Rogers Park — to the elevated Red Line station to the heat lamps to the snow on the ground. If only we could verify that there’s a Bears cap beneath that hoodie.

Do you know this man? Are you this man? We want to find him, so if you answered yes, we would like to hear from you.

This gesture, this bold effort, speaks to the heart of a city. We salute you. Also, we would like to confirm where that pizza’s from — it looks delicious.

