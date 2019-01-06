The Local Fry in Federal Hill to close after 4 years; Rotunda location will remain open

The Local Fry will close its Federal Hill location this year, after four years of serving specialty fries, rice bowls, wings and banh mi sandwiches on East Cross Street.

Elizabeth and Kevin Irish, the restaurant's culinary team, plan to keep open the restaurant's other location at The Rotunda in Hampden and "combine resources from both businesses," the restaurant announced on Facebook on Saturday.

It's not clear when its last day in Federal Hill will be - or whether that location is already permanently closed. The voice mail recording at the Federal Hill location said the restaurant was closed for the holidays and referred callers to the Rotunda location, at 711 W 40th St. The owners did not respond to a message left Sunday at The Rotunda.

"It has been a wonderful 4 years serving the Federal Hill neighborhood," they said in the Facebook post. "We want to thank all of our customers that have supported us through the years at this location. We've learned a lot and we will use the knowledge and experience gained from our time in Federal Hill as we pursue other business projects and expand our brand."

The full announcement is below:

*** ANNOUNCEMENT ***

In the new year, we will be combining our resources from both businesses and will be relocating The Local Fry to our Rotunda location at 711 W 40th St, Suite 152, Baltimore MD 21211. It has been a wonderful 4 years serving the Federal Hill neighborhood. We want to thank all of our customers that have supported us through the years at this location. We've learned a lot and we will use the knowledge and experience gained from our time in Federal Hill as we pursue other business projects and expand our brand. We look forward to continue offering great service and delicious food in Baltimore. Hope to see you all soon at The Rotunda!

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6