Local Franchisee Brings His Fourth Dickey’s Location to Oregon

Clackamas, OR (RestaurantNews.com) Current Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee, Todd Saperstein plans to open his fourth location in the coming weeks. The new location will be opened in Clackamas, OR with four weeks of specials and giveaways for Dickey’s guests.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving each and every guest authentic, Texas-style barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With current franchisees such as Todd that truly love the brand, we can continue our growth and more importantly continue serving our guests delicious barbecue.”

Originally from Oregon, Todd looks forward to opening his newest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in his home state. “The communities that I have opened my previous locations in have loved Dickey’s slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue,” says Todd. “I am excited to continue feeding residents of the area and look forward to my future Dickey’s growth.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

